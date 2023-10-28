JMP Securities Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $90.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSGP. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

