Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

