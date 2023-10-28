Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 120,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $145.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
