JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 20,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 73,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

