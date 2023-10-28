Julie A. Scott Sells 13,400 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.