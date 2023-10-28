Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Up 0.6 %

KAI opened at $218.30 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

