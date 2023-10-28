Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Down 6.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.49. 23,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 112,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 50.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 404.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $869.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

