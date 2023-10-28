Kenvue Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 31st (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue’s (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 31st. Kenvue had issued 172,812,560 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $3,801,876,320 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Kenvue’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Argus began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Kenvue Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98. Kenvue has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

