Keny Frank Wilper Sells 1,270 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $73,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

