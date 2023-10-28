Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $30.87. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 2,256,517 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.