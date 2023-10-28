Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,925 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.