Keybank National Association OH Has $349,000 Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.8 %

ACIW opened at $19.75 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.