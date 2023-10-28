Keybank National Association OH Sells 121 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,137,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.94 and a twelve month high of $164.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.