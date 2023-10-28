Keybank National Association OH Sells 274 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after buying an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

