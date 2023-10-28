KeyCorp Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $115.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.77.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. Polaris has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.