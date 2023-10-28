Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 guidance at $0.60 to $0.68 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.60-$0.68 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

