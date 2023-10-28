Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.93.

Shares of KMB opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 659,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,970 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

