Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

