KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,656,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,365,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,003,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

