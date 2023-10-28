Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE LADR opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

