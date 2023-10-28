Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Holdings Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

