Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 706.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 706.43 ($8.65).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.21) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

LRE opened at GBX 561.50 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,336.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 574.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 585.15. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 470 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

