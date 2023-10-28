Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5 %
LSCC stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after purchasing an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
