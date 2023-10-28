LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

LCNB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

LCNB Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 545.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 391,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 93.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LCNB by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

