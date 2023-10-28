LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
