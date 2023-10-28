LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $67.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

