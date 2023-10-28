LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LC opened at $5.14 on Friday. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.97.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LendingClub by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.