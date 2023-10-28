Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

LEVI stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

