LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in LKQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in LKQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

