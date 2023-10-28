LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Down 8.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $43.04. 465,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,368,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,765,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

