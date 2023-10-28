Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.