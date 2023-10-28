LPL Financial LLC Buys 102,201 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,201 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.