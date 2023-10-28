LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,936 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.63 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

