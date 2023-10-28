LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.22 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

