LPL Financial LLC Has $15.91 Million Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $985.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

