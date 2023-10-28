LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $465,634,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,090,000 after buying an additional 1,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $176.22 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

