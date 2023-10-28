LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after buying an additional 986,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 879,208 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.