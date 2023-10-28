LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FICS opened at $28.91 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

