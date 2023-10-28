LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,681 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LNT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

