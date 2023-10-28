LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,958 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 283,759 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,540,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 124,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

