LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,592,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,863,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,772,000 after purchasing an additional 443,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,016,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,075,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,170,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

