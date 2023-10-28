LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 324.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

