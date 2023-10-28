LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,543 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

