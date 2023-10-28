LPL Financial LLC Sells 232 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in TopBuild by 8.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $248.26. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

