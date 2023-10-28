LPL Financial LLC Sells 598 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $198.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average is $215.33. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

