LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 452.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

AMRK opened at $27.74 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $652.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.07.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

