LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $145.02 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,807. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

