LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.91 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $147,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,887 shares of company stock worth $2,326,388 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

