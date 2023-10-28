LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

