LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 198,300 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 198,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $10.87 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

