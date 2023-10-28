LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,910,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of RNR opened at $210.21 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $147.53 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

